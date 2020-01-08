|
KEYSER - Wayne C. Paugh, 46, of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born on July 24, 1973 in Oberlin, OH, he was a son of the late Thornton E. and Lona Mae (Markel) Paugh. He also was preceded in death by two half brothers, Henry and Roger Cesare.
Mr. Paugh was a 1992 graduate of Keyser High School and has been employed with Cives Steel in Winchester, VA since graduation. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, especially on his Harley Davidson with his best friend, Rob Cook and hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his children, Justin Wayne Paugh and wife Amy of Keyser and Brittany Nicole Kesner and husband Kyle of Burlington, WV; a grandson, Hunter Wayne Paugh; three brothers, William Paugh and wife Melissa of Short Gap, WV, Russell Paugh and wife Sandy and Charles Paugh and wife Karen, all of Keyser and six sisters, Della Vaught of Short Gap, Christine Varner of Keyser, Carol Lee of Keyser, Donna Scyoc and husband Scott of Wellington, OH, Mary Heavener and husband Clinton of Springfield, WV and Dawn Swick of Fort Ashby, WV.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9-10 a.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna Leatherman officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the donor's choice of charity to benefit suicide awareness and prevention.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Paugh's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020