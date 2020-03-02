|
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Wesley J. Stone, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the family he loved the most.
Wesley was born on May 20, 1958 in Baltimore, MD and was an Air Force TSGT having served 14 years with an Honorable Discharge. He was a gun enthusiast, loved cars, and delighted in his knives.
He resided with his wife and two youngest daughters in Hopkinsville, KY. His family knew him to be one of their favorite "goofballs."
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Patty Stone, and his four daughters, Alison Schrock of Fredericksburg, VA, Cassie O'Brien and husband Mike of Keyser, WV, Jennifer, and Summer. He is also survived by his brother Leonard Stone and wife Angie Stone, his sister Vicki Foreman, and his sister Ruth Hauf and husband Don Hauf. He was grandfather to eight grandchildren: 6 grandsons and 2 granddaughters.
He wished to have his remains cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020