|
|
WESTERNPORT, MD - Whitney Blue Smith, 30, of Westernport, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Born on February 23, 1990 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the Mary Teresa (Kerns) Staggs and the late Lester (Jim) M. Smith.
Whitney was a 2008 graduate of Keyser High School and a Health Caregiver.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her grandmothers, Ruby E. Dilley of Clover Lick, WV and Betty Smith of Keyser, WV; her step-father, Keith Staggs; her siblings, Steven Markle and wife Natalie of Charles Town, WV, Rachel Markle and companion Bryan Reese of McKenney, VA, Morgan Robinson and companion Ryan Liller and Jessica Coffman and husband Josh both of Keyser. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Wyatt and Maiya Markle, Avery Clark, Alexis Brooking, Tristan Brooking, Gage Brooking, Alex Broadwater, Zoey Broadwater, Logan Robinson, Clay Robinson, Brynn Robinson, Eliza Rutter and Chance Coffman.
Private family services and Interment held in Potomac Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family after Whitney's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020