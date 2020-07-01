William Heyl Ack
1925 - 2020
RAWLINGS - William Heyl Ack, 95 of Rawlings passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Hospital.
Born February 21, 1925, he was the son of the late William Edward and Helen Ruby (Rector) Ack. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eloise (Rodriguez) Ack; his brother, Harry Ack; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph "Jake" Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez, Olive Alvarez and Banna Ghioto his nieces and nephews, Gary Ack, Dave Ack, Linda Musgrove and Judith Burke.
William was an Army WWII and Korean War Veteran. He was a POW, he was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion as well as a member of the Queens Point VFW.
William was an avid golfer, he frequented The Pines often. One of his favorite past times was hunting and fishing. He was a great Father and Grandfather, and will be missed.
William is survived by his son, Todd Ack and wife, Kim of Berkeley Springs, WV; and his granddaughters, Heather Wilson and husband, William, Cassie Ack and Becky Ack. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Audrey Nolan; his nephews, Marino Alvarez and wife, Vickie and Rey Rodriguez and wife, Vivian; several great nieces and nephews; and his special dog, Millie.
Family and friends will be received at Boal Funeral Home on Friday, July 3rd from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at Divine Mercy Parish – St. Peter Church, Westernport at 11:00 a.m.
Face masks must be worn prior to entering the church and practicing social distancing is recommended.
Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery, Westernport with military honors accorded by the Post 13 Combined Veterans Honor Guard.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
