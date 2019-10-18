|
DALLAS, Ga. – William Joseph "Red" Richard, 88, of Dallas, GA, formerly of Cumberland, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Born February 4, 1931, in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Walter Melvin Richard and Hilda (Weber) Richard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Richard, and Francis "Bud" Richard.
Mr. Richard was a graduate of Fort Hill High School. He was a United States Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He was a Master Plumber who owned and operated W.J. Richard Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, V.F.W. 1411 Henry Hart Post, American Legion 13 Fort Cumberland, and the Cumberland Council Knights of Columbus #586.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine R. Hunt and husband Timothy, Bryant, AL, and Donna M. Raley and husband David, Dallas, GA; son, Brian J. Richard and wife Janet, Acworth, GA; two sisters, Pauline Crosser, Cumberland, and Melva Engelbach and husband Bob, Cumberland; two brothers, C. Thomas "Zeke" Richard, Cumberland, and Donald L. "Doc" Richard and wife Ann, Blue Springs, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
At his request, his body was donated to medical science. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019