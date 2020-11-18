1/
William Kenneth Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELK GARDEN - William Kenneth Adams, 82, of Arnold Mine Road, Elk Garden, WV, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on April 14, 1938 in Newburg, WV, he was a son of the late Clyde Howard and Sadie Virginia (Lambert) Adams. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice (Barrick) Adams, in 2013 and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Mr. Adams was employed as a core driller in the construction industry. He was Pentecostal by faith. He loved animals, was an avid raccoon hunter and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his children, Carol Fultz of Mount Storm, WV, Wayne Adams and wife Carol of Mount Storm and Tammy Evans and husband David of Elk Garden; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one "on the way."
Mr. Adams donated his body to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, WV. There will be no services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Adams' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved