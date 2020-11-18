ELK GARDEN - William Kenneth Adams, 82, of Arnold Mine Road, Elk Garden, WV, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on April 14, 1938 in Newburg, WV, he was a son of the late Clyde Howard and Sadie Virginia (Lambert) Adams. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice (Barrick) Adams, in 2013 and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Mr. Adams was employed as a core driller in the construction industry. He was Pentecostal by faith. He loved animals, was an avid raccoon hunter and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his children, Carol Fultz of Mount Storm, WV, Wayne Adams and wife Carol of Mount Storm and Tammy Evans and husband David of Elk Garden; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one "on the way."
Mr. Adams donated his body to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, WV. There will be no services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
