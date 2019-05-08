|
|
WESTERNPORT - William Lee "Wig" Pratt Jr., 94, of Westernport, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the Dawn View Center.
Born October 9, 1924, he was the son of the late William Lee Pratt Sr. and Dorothy Gladys (Garrett) Pratt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Nealis) Pratt and his sister, Audrey Marie (Pratt) Biggs.
Wig was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Westernport United Methodist Church. He attended church regularly until his heath failed. He was a WWII US Navy Veteran- South Pacific. Wig was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He graduated from Piedmont High School where he played football and basketball. Wig retired from Mead Westvaco after 40 years of work as a #7 paper machine tender. Wig enjoyed all sports, he was especially passionate about WVU sports. He was a proud supporter of many children's charities. He enjoyed his grandchildren and sharing their activities and successes with others. Wig loved traveling with his late wife, Betty and he liked sharing his travel stories.
Wig is survived by his two sons, Terry Pratt and his wife, Tonna of Westernport and Billy Pratt and his wife, Brenda of Fort Ashby, WV. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Pratt of Morgantown, WV, Carrie Thompson and her husband, Eric of Kearny, AZ, Amanda Pratt of Morgantown, WV; and his great grandchildren, Tommie and Rico Thompson.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Monday, May 6th from 4 pm to 7 pm. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Mateer officiating.
Interment will be at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Tri-Towns Rescue Squad or the Westernport United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on May 8, 2019