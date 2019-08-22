|
KEYSER - William Marshall Rawlings, 82, of Keyser, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence.
Born on February 27, 1937 in Keyser, he was a son of the late William Boyd and Virginia Gladys (Welch) Rawlings. He is also preceded in death by his son, Ricky Shawn Rawlings; a sister, Geraldine Crowe and his brothers, Dick, Bob, Ben, Phillip Rawlings and infant twin brothers, Wayne and Walter Rawlings.
Marshall was a retired Salesman, working for Sell & Company in Cumberland, MD and Shenandoah Foods in Winchester, WV. He was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran and a Christian by Faith.
Surviving are his wife Betty Lee (Wertman) Rawlings, children, Kim Staggs and husband Allen of Keyser, Pastor Todd Rawlings and wife Rena of Chesapeake, VA, Robbie William Rawlings and wife Margie of Westernport, MD, Tonya Mayhew and husband Rodney of Keyser and Teresa Hines and husband Shane of Keyser and a sister, Louise Sidley of Centerville, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy Staggs, Justin Staggs, Amanda Staggs, Alexis Millhouse, Ricky Rawlings, Brett Rawlings, Logan Rawlings, Josiah Rawlings, Abigail Lancaster, Hannah Rawlings, Brittney Moreland, Matthew Mayhew, Tanner Hines, Joslyn Hines, Jackson Hines and Ashlyn Hines; 10 great-grandchildren and his faithful companion, "Toby".
Friends will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow services in Duling Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family after Marshall's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019