CARPENDALE - William "Bill" N. Scott, 78, of Carpendale, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born August 27, 1941 in Elkins, he was the son of the late Robert E. Scott and Verna L. (Phares) Scott.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Scott and Rick Scott.
Bill was a 1959 graduate of Ridgeley High School, where he was a two sport All American, in football and basketball. He had a scholarship to play football and basketball at West Virginia University and also attended Shepherd University.
He was a veteran, having served in the US Army Reserves.
Mr. Scott was retired from the Kelly Springfield Tire Company and the State of Maryland.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ridgeley. He also belonged to the Good Fellowship Club, the William E. Shuck Memorial Post 136 American Legion, and the Ridgeley Post 6452.
Bill and his brother Bob started the Ridgeley Rams Football Team, where Bill continued to coach for more than 40 years. Throughout his time as coach, he had a great impact on the many young men that went through the Rams football program.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy C. (Muir) Scott; sons, William "Tyler" Scott and wife Tonya, Carpendale, Matthew S. Scott and wife Lora, Fort Ashby, and Andrew J. Scott, Fort Ashby; grandchildren, TJ, Kelli, Emily, Grace, and Sarah; and sister, Sharon Bennett and husband Walter, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., 202 Greene St., Cumberland, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM.
The funeral service will be held in the Ridgeley Community Center on Monday at 11 AM, with Rev. Richard Jewell, officiating.
Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by Ft. Cumberland Post 13 Veterans Honor Guard.
"Winners never quit – Quitters never win!"
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019