WESTERNPORT - Wilma Winters Williams passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Frostburg Village Nursing Home.
Wilma was born in her family home in Barton, MD on June 10, 1933 to the late Henry and Elsie (Broadwater) Winters.
She was the youngest girl in a family of eight children. She grew up in Barton and graduated from Barton High School in 1951. Upon graduating, Wilma worked for the Celanese Corporation. She subsequently worked for Pratt-Whitney in Keyser and in 1955 she married the late Charles Siever of Keyser. Wilma worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for her husband's company and was later employed by the Mineral County Board of Education working as the Secretary to the Director of Special Education.
In 1985, Wilma married the late R. Neil Williams DC of Westernport. After retiring from the WV Board of Education in 1998, Wilma assisted her husband's practice with billing and administrative affairs. She spent the last 34 years of her life in Westernport.
Wilma was the last remaining member of her immediate family. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Siever of Keyser, her son, Karl Siever of Henrico, VA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and step family members.
Per her wishes, there will be no viewing. A small, private graveside service will be held at Frostburg Memorial Park for immediate family.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020