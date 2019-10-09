|
KEYSER - Wilson Cleo Racey, 77, of Keyser, West Virginia, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Wilson was born on February 3, 1942, to Stuart and Ruth Racey in Winchester, Virginia.
He graduated James Wood High School in 1961. He also attended Dowell J. Howard Vocational School, learning cabinetry skills. He was an avid member of the Virginia FFA. Wilson was self-employed, owning and operating Racey's Janitorial Service while also driving a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools. Later, while living in Elk Garden, West Virginia, he drove the Elk District Ambulance.
Of Wilson's many hobbies were farming, woodworking, gardening, horseback riding, and camping. He was an avid believer in living off the land and working hard; it was important to him to pass those skills on to his family. He was a kind soul who truly never knew a stranger.
Wilson is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Mary Carter; father-in-law, Tom Rutherford; son, Marty Racey (Karen); daughter, Tammy McDonald (Mike); stepsons, Denver (Michaela) Claywell, Clinton (Kristy) Claywell, and Dustin Claywell; grandchildren, Shelby Mongold, Dillon High, Destiny Claywell, Karter Claywell, Abby Claywell, Ronnie Kitzmiller, Avery Claywell, Mason Claywell, Victoria Miller, and Paisleigh Claywell; great grandchild, Audrey Mongold; brothers, Paul (Joy) Racey, Roger Racey; sister-in-law, Gail Racey.
Along with his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Racey.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Markwood Funeral Home, 111 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV, 26726.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 30 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV, 26726.
Contributions in Wilson's memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family after Wilson's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019