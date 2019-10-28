|
LEXINGTON, N.C. - Mr. Wilson "Wil" Edward Milleson, God's good and faithful servant, fully surrounded by his loving family, journeyed into his eternal home with his loving Lord and Savior on October 27, 2019.
Wil was born on April 29, 1935 to Joseph Watson and Daisy Elizabeth Milleson in Fort Ashby, West Virginia.
A valedictorian graduate from Fort Ashby High School, Wil and his older brother, Glenn, began a tradition that each sibling continued as each graduated from high school as either valedictorian or salutatorian. Wil went on to become a proud West Virginia University graduate.
Wil is survived by his beautiful bride of 62 years, Mary Virginia; his sons, Bart (Helen) and Bryan (Beth) and his daughter, Debra (Moe-deceased); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam), Ryan (Meigan), Jonathan (Jessie), Taylor Wil (Ellen), Nathan (Courtney), Elizabeth (Matt), Halleigh, and Abbey; great-grandchildren, William, Samuel, Zeke Wil, and Baby Milleson expected arrival in Spring 2020; his sisters, Rose (Ralph), Kaye (Perry), Merry (Ray); his brothers, Glenn-deceased (Barb), Don (Pat-deceased), and Gary (Janet); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Wil set an example of being a faithful servant serving others and his country by being a First Lieutenant in the US Army Reserve and continued this journey by serving others as a youth leader and Sunday School teacher for 67 years. He volunteered with Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and many local civic organizations. Wil was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington, NC for 47 years, where he loved teaching and sharing many poems he wrote about our journey to Heaven and living by the fruit of the spirit which he lovingly portrayed.
Wil retired from P.P.G. as an industrial engineer and Director of Purchasing after 41 years of service. He enjoyed watching sports and especially cheering on W.V.U. and Duke. He enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and loved assisting the chaplains of Hospice. Wil grew up assisting his father gathering pulp wood to take to the paper mill. Every year he looked forward to The Milleson Family Reunion at his birth place in Dan's Run, West Virginia.
Throughout his life of faith, Wil anticipated the day with great joy when we all gather with God: The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit to share "The Heavenly Feast" when Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord, returns to earth again.
Wil's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Lexington, NC with Dr. Roger Weisner and Rev. Doug Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church.
Mr. Milleson will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1697, Lexington, NC 27293.
