Hugh Forrest Pettis
June 16, 1954 - September 4, 2020
Hugh Forrest Pettis, 66, widower of Carolyn (Cassell) Pettis, of Redbird Lane, Raphine, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Pettis was born in Bethesda, Maryland, on June 16, 1954, a son of Hugh Semple and Colleen (Bourne) Pettis. Hugh was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Folly Mills and served on the Vestry and as treasurer. He was a model railroad enthusiast and enjoyed taking his AKC registered therapy dog to local assisted living facilities. Hugh owned a NAPA Auto Parts store in Weyers Cave, was enrolled in Rodbourne College, Gayhurst, Bucks UK, and attended Blue Ridge Community College. He also assisted in founding the Alzheimer's memory café.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are a stepdaughter, Diane Callahan and her husband, Rich, of Danville, Virginia; a brother, Mark Semple Pettis of California; and a step-granddaughter, Brandy Lee Callahan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
