Mabel R. Phillips
Mabel R. Phillips

Mabel Virginia (Roberts) Phillips, 96, widow of Raymond Grant Phillips, of Staunton, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Brookdale Staunton.

She was born on December 10, 1923, in Burnsville, a daughter of the late Roy Cleveland and Elsie (Eagle) Roberts.

Prior to retirement, Mabel was employed by General Electric with 23 years of service. She was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church.

Family members include two brothers, LeRoy and Jerry Roberts of Staunton; three sisters, Vivian Rowe of Staunton, Hilda Clark of Covington, and Shirley Thorpe of Churchville; a son-in-law, Roger Knicely and wife, Angie; four grandchildren, Darlene B. Serba and husband, Jim, Deborah A. Warner, Tammy Simmons and husband, David, and Dawn Parrish and husband, Chuck; five great-grandchildren, Jessyca L. Weatherholtz, John A. Warner, Jr. and girlfriend, Gracee Ball, Whitley Simmons, Hannah Parrish, and Colin Parrish; two great, great-grandchildren, Hannah Deitz and Arya Warner; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters,Charlotte P. Bramel and Carolyn Jean Knicely; a grandson, James A. Beverage; four brothers, Kyle, Rob, Ilo and Waldo Roberts; and four sisters, Bertha Humphrey, Dorothy Milstead, Nellie Barnett, and Goldie Carter

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Larry Strickler. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Special thanks to her special caregivers at Brookdale, especially Debbie Melton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.


Published in The News Virginian on Sep. 22, 2020.
