Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Emogene Owens Middleton, 79 of New Carlisle, OH passed away December 10, 2019. She was born March 23, 1940 in Floyd County, KY to the late Walter and Patsy Owens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Middleton and siblings, Myrtle Owens Arms, Eva Owens, Jeff Owens, Ethel Owens Ratliff, Florence Owens Davis, Walter Scotty Owens, and Winifred Owens Helton.
She is survived by daughters Ronda (Stephen) Boxall of Toronto, Canada, Pamela (Ron) May, of OH, and Sandy (Larry) Garrison of VA, eight grandchildren, sister Avonell Owens Allison of Waverly and brother William (Bill) M. Owens of Chillicothe, OH.
Family received friends December 14th, 2019 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am at Newcomer North Chapel, Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Burial was in Medway Cemetery, Medway, OH.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 5, 2020
