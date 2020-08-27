Alan Roger Hatcher, 71, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born May 28, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Ernest Milton and Grace Violet McGee Hatcher. On August 30, 1969, he was united in marriage to Jean E. Sowers Hatcher who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Sonya Hatcher of Waverly; a son, Aaron Hatcher of Waverly; five grandchildren, Samantha, Farrah, Seth, Kade and Alex; three great grandchildren, Carson, Callie and Dyson; and a sister, Nora Rickards of Grove City, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Milton "Ernie" Hatcher Jr. and Raymond Hatcher, and two sisters, Lois Hatcher and Helen Hatcher.Alan was a truck driver and loved to travel with his family.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Evangelist Larry Williams officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.