Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Albert Allen Mossbarger

Albert Allen Mossbarger Obituary
Albert Allen Mossbarger, 57, of Sunrise Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:56 a.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born August 1, 1962, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the son of the late Dwight Dale Mossbarger and Myrtle Jackie (Blythe) Mossbarger.
Surviving are a son, Chris Mossbarger, nephew, Aaron Mossbarger and fiancÃ© Amanda Walter, two sisters, Susan Shoemaker and husband Keith and Joan Willis and husband Jesse, three brothers, Dale Mossbarger, David Mossbarger and Donald Mossbarger, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Herbert and Mark Mossbarger.
He was a prison guard and a member of the Post #9942, Beaver, Ohio. He was a communications and navigations systems specialist and an Operation Desert Shield/Storm Veteran having served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Aaron Swanko officiating. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 23, 2020
