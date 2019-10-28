|
|
Alberta Hilt, 74, of Vilardo Lane, Columbus, Ohio, passed 9:13 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Mt. Carmel East, Columbus, Ohio.
Alberta was born April 6, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert H. Hilt and Ruby P. (McKinley) Hilt.
Surviving are a brother Thomas Hilt of Columbus, Ohio, and two sisters, Margaret Ann Hilt of Dayton, Ohio, and Mary Highley and husband Wilbur of Columbus, Ohio.
Alberta was a retired medical technician. She was active in the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Medical Technicians and the Central Ohio Diabetes Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Bill Hilt and George Hilt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Ray McKinley, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the United Presbyterian Cemetery, Rarden, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43223.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 30, 2019