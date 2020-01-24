Home

Alice Marie Balestra

Alice Marie Balestra Obituary
Alice Marie Balestra, 82, of Piketon, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Pavilion of Piketon. Born October 26, 1937, in Piketon, a daughter of the late Elva and Minnie (Carson) Blanton, she was a retired cook for the Scioto Valley Local School District.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina (Jerry) Hannah of Waverly, Ohio, and a son, Michael (Alice) Balestra of Haverhill, Ohio, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Katie (Larry) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, and Betty Spriggs of Springfield, Ohio, and numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Tino Balestra on April 28, 2019, two brothers, Charles (Karen) Blanton and Robert Blanton, and a nephew, Kenneth Spriggs, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Gary Vaughn, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 26, 2020
