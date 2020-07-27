Allyson Jean Thomas, 26, of Waverly, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 5, 1994, in Athens, Ohio, to the late James Thomas and Nancy (Steve) Terry of Waverly. Also surviving are a sister, Meghan (Jordan Willis) Thomas of Jackson; a brother, Jimmy (Chelsey Lucas) Thomas of Piketon; nieces Ava Mae and Amelia Jean Thomas; grandparents, Gary and Vivian Adams of Waverly; step-grandmother, Susan Thomas; aunts and uncles, Kelly and Kellie Adams, Arlene and Scott Thomas; great-aunt, Judy Kay Adams; cousins, Quinten Adams, Emily Disney, Drew Thomas, Hannah Lewis and Jill Rockwell; and a special little boy who she dearly loved, Illya Bryant. In addition to her father, Allyson was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Sandy Thomas, and special uncle, Tony Adams.Ally graduated from Waverly High School in 2012 and attended Ohio University. After her father's unexpected death, she moved home and finished her accounting degree. She soon realized accounting was not a career that would fulfill her, so she began substitute teaching until she could figure out where her passion would lie. In Ally's words, "It really opened my eyes to all that I was missing out on. I finally found a career I could love." At the time of her death, she was employed as a substitute teacher at Waverly City Schools.Ally enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing Barbies with Ava and Millie, and making music and makeup videos. Even knowing how much she loved doing all of those things, her favorite thing to do was love Illya. Ally's smile will truly be missed by all those that knew her.Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Mike Diener officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.Ally loved children and reading. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Next Chapter of the Garnet A. Wilson Library for the children's room, 207 N. Market St. Waverly, Ohio 45690.