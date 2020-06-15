Alta Hartsock, 96, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born February 23, 1924, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to Harlan and Hettie Rigsby Prater. On March 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joe Abb Hartsock who preceded her in death on September 2, 1967. Surviving are nine children, Wanda Brenner of Waverly, Ohio, Judy (Karl) Foster of Lucasville, Ohio, Beaulah Louise Smith of Chillicothe, Ohio, Kay (Larry) Lee of Ashville, Ohio, Glenda (Larry) Ward of Gallipolis, Ohio, Tom (Bena') Hartsock of Pikeville, Kentucky, Harry (Beth) Hartsock of Waverly, Gary (Tonna) Hartsock of Jasper, Ohio, and Janie (Frank) Hardin of Piketon; twenty grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Buck of Fairborn, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Alta was preceded in death by three sisters, Freda Prater, Phyllis Howard and Mildred Prater.Alta retired from Jasper Elementary School as a cook. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Waverly, and the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #99 of Waverly.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with an Eastern Star service at 6:15 p.m.