Mary Angelyn Blakeman, 94, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died 8:27 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home.
Angelyn was born July 5, 1926, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter Homer and Lavona Grace (Boyer) Miller. On May 30, 1943, she was united in marriage to John Richard Blakeman, who preceded her in death on December 20, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Richard Walter Blakeman and wife Paulette, daughter Sherry Ann Walsh, four grandchildren, Tim Blakeman and wife Lora, Elizabeth Withrow, Stephen Walsh, Rebekah Olson and husband Richard, eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Richard S. Walsh.
Angelyn formally attended Chillicothe Trinity United Methodist Church, was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1943 and was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Pastors Jim Wade and Euggle Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. noon Friday, August 14, 2020, until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chillicothe Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 S. Mulberry Street, Chillicothe, OH, 45601.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
