Avanelle Rosan Herman, 95, of London died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Arbors West Jefferson.
Born August 13, 1924 in Pike County; she was a daughter of Alex and Rosan (Hill) Harris.
Avanelle had worked as a nurse's aide at Madison County Hospital before retiring in 1986. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of London, where she had formerly been active in the senior choir and the Sunshine Club.
Survivors include her children Cecil Herman, Wilma (Weldon) Smoot, Karen (Carl, Sr.) King and Wanda (Karlton) Williamson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; son in law Paul "Skip" Porter, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband George T. Herman in 1967; daughter Rosemary Porter; daughter in law Sharon Herman; brothers and sisters Francis Harris, Cora Harris, Scott Harris, Luther "Bob" Harris, Ora Hoosier, Florence Harris, Philip Harris, Walter Harris, Louise Harris, Bonnie Harris and infant brother James Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Wednesday in the First Baptist Church of London with Pastor Greg Dyson officiating. Friends may call at the church from 5-7 PM Wednesday. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday in Carrs Run Cemetery, Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to The First Baptist Church Building Fund, 250 Toland Street, London, OH 43140.
The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 21, 2019