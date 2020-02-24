Home

Barbara A. Holt

Barbara A. Holt Obituary
Barbara A. Holt, 71, of Waverly, passed away 12:25 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, in Bristol Village.
She was born August 16, 1948, in Waverly to the late Harold and Christina Holton Donahue.
Surviving are two daughters, Carey (Jason) Jenkins, of Piketon and Brenna (Jim) Mumaw, of Chillicothe; former husband, James (Deborah) Holt; grandchildren, Jeff (Sammy) Grimsley, Joseph (Andy) Holt, Chase Jenkins, James, Jacob, Joshua and Breanna Mumaw; great-grandchildren, Heavenly Holt, Joey Holt and Asher Grimsley; brothers, Charles (Phoebe) Donahue, James (Wilma) Donahue, Ronnie (Kathy) Donahue, and Steve Donahue; sisters, Mary (Don) Cline, Phyllis (Richard) Berry, Pam (Dave) Osborne and Tammy (John) Lapetina. She was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Adalyn Grimsley, and a sister, Ivelene Blevins.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020
