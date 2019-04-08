Barbara Ann Moore, age 82, of Beaver, Ohio, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 25, 1936, in Floyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Johnnie and Etta Mae Ratliff Hagans. She was united in marriage July 26, 1952, to her husband, Virgil Moore, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Belinda (Ed) Salisbury of Waverly, Ohio, and Diana (Eric) Slone of Indianapolis, Indiana, four grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Salisbury of Lucasville, Ohio, Dustan Salisbury of Waverly, Ohio, Lindsay Slone of Indianapolis, Indiana, and C.J. Slone of Indianapolis, Indiana, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reggie Hagans.

Barbara was a member of the Givens Chapel Church.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Givens Chapel Church with Pastor Jerry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Waverly Evergreen Union Cemetery located on Bridge St., Waverly, Ohio. Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, and from 12 noon until the time of service Wednesday at the church.

