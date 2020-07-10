1/
Barbara Ann Mustard
Barbara Ann Mustard, 80, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born September 12, 1939, in Greenfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Esther Storts Leach. On September 10, 1988, she was united in marriage to James E. Mustard who survives. Also surviving are sons, Allen Kress of Kettering, Ohio, James R. Mustard of Chicago, Illinois, and Tony Mustard of Waverly, Ohio; daughters, Karla (Greg) Parsons of Kettering, Ohio, and Beth Waugh of Chillicothe, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a son, Brad Mustard, and a brother, Donald D Leach.
Barbara was a retired registered nurse having worked at Golden Years in Lucasville. She was a member of Givens Chapel.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2020, with Pastor Jerry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 10 to Jul. 20, 2020.
