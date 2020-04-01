|
Barbara J. Greenhaw, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness in the loving presence of her daughters.
She was born June 11, 1936, in Kossuth, Mississippi, to the late Lionel and Letha England Mitchell. On May 28, 1961, she married George Greenhaw who preceded her in death February 19, 2005.
Surviving are children, George Randall (Becky) Greenhaw, of Youngstown, Virginia (Wayne) Birkhimer, of Columbus, OH, Letha (Eric) Woodworth and Lillian (Jeremy) Graves, both of Chillicothe; grandsons, Lionel Dean and Bryan Greenhaw, Devin and Brett Birkhimer, Eric and Nathan Woodworth, and Hudson and Perrin Graves; brothers, Lionel, Gary, Larry, and Dale Mitchell, all of Mississippi; sisters, Jane Robbins, of Mississippi, and sister-in-law, Anne Hurley, of Michigan. She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Morton.
Barbara was a retired school teacher with Waverly City Schools.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Bailey Chapel Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME where condolences may be sent to 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 5, 2020