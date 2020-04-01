Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Greenhaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Greenhaw


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Greenhaw Obituary
Barbara J. Greenhaw, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness in the loving presence of her daughters.
She was born June 11, 1936, in Kossuth, Mississippi, to the late Lionel and Letha England Mitchell. On May 28, 1961, she married George Greenhaw who preceded her in death February 19, 2005.
Surviving are children, George Randall (Becky) Greenhaw, of Youngstown, Virginia (Wayne) Birkhimer, of Columbus, OH, Letha (Eric) Woodworth and Lillian (Jeremy) Graves, both of Chillicothe; grandsons, Lionel Dean and Bryan Greenhaw, Devin and Brett Birkhimer, Eric and Nathan Woodworth, and Hudson and Perrin Graves; brothers, Lionel, Gary, Larry, and Dale Mitchell, all of Mississippi; sisters, Jane Robbins, of Mississippi, and sister-in-law, Anne Hurley, of Michigan. She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Morton.
Barbara was a retired school teacher with Waverly City Schools.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Bailey Chapel Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME where condolences may be sent to 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -