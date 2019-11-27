|
|
Yielding my soul to His tender embrace, I walked into the "Haven of Rest."
Barbara Lee Worley, 77 passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at OSU North in Columbus. She lost her fight to cancer.
She was born on July 27, 1942, to Mr. Riley and Mary Worley of Waverly, both deceased.
She was a member of Eden Baptist Church and was an employee of the Lake White Club for 40 years.
She leaves behind two special cousins, JoAnn Woodruff of Columbus, Pamela Ealey of Waverly, family friend Carl Mathews and family, and a host of cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at Eden Baptist Church, 2019 Nipgen Road, Waverly, on Monday, Dec. 2, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m., Pastor Milton Dean officiating.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 1, 2019