Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Bearl Edward Nickell


1937 - 2019
Bearl Edward Nickell Obituary
Bearl Edward Nickell, 82, Straight Creek Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Bearl was born June 6, 1937, in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Lonnie Owen Nickell and Viola May (Mossbarger) Davis. Bearl was united in marriage to Pearl (Francis) Nickell on April 9, 2015, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Connie (Gerry) Edgell, nine grandchildren, Lee (Courtney Clemente) Donahue, Jesica Edgell, Gerry Edgell, Jr., Doug (Jonathon) Edgell, David (Juice) Edgell, Lorena (Deric) Weaver, Gannon Nickell, Riley (Cassandra) Nickell, and Chloe Nickell, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Nickell, four brothers, Lonnie Leo (Marilyn Jean) Nickell, Cecil (Phyllis) Nickell, Charles Nickell, and Roger Nickell, sister, Shirley Tackett, step-son, Eric (April) Montgomery, three step-grandchildren, Logan Montgomery, Evan Montgomery, and Ethen Montgomery, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Bearl was a member of the Straight Creek Enterprise Baptist Church. He was a retired machinist, a railroad worker, landlord and farmer.
His parents, son, Terry Owen Nickell, brother, Larry Lee Nickell, and first wife, Lorena (Russell) Nickell, preceded Bearl in death.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Brother Henry Ward, officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 31, 2019
