Bertha Mae McKee, 93, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born on May 15, 1926, in Lewis County, Kentucky, daughter of the late John and Hazel Highland Blankenship. On May 27, 1946, Bertha was united in marriage to Calvin McKee who preceded her in death on December 16, 1984. Bertha and Calvin were blessed with five children who survive, sons, Roger D McKee and wife Sandra of Piketon, and David A. McKee and wife Sharon of Florida; daughters, Patricia Barnes and husband Kenny of Chillicothe, Beverly McKee of Piketon and Nettie VanHoy and Larry Hammond of Chillicothe; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; one sister, Shirley Bayse of Chillicothe and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was preceded in death by two grandchildren, eleven brothers and three sisters.
Bertha spent a large part of her life raising her five children, a lot of time by herself. She kept food on the table and clean clothes for them to wear. She often had to take in laundry to wash, dry and iron to make extra money. It seemed to her children that she was always working, but she always had a smile for everyone and a good sense of humor. Bertha loved music, mostly country and bluegrass, she even made a few cassette tapes of her singing some of her favorite songs. She was a fighter and she fought all the way to the end. She always said to live a long life you have to in her words "keep a going".
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery, Piketon. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 18, 2019