Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Betty Ann Dixon

Betty Ann Dixon Obituary
Betty Ann Dixon, 87, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away at home Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born September 18, 1932, in Piketon, Ohio, daughter of the late Donzel and Grocie P. Matthews Williams. On December 31, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to George Neil Dixon who survives. Also surviving are four children, Linda Cox of Waverly, Tim Dixon of Waverly, Tammy Alexander and husband Steve of Bainbridge, Ohio, and Tracy Bucher and husband Jason of Waverly; grandchildren, Angie Cox, Wendy Alexander, Patricia Alexander, Steve Alexander, Jr., Paige Bucher, Ryan Bucher and Abigail Bucher and great grandchildren, Toby and Harper Barras and special caregiver and friend Leona King. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Hunter and Goldie Moore and brothers, Herbert, William "Bill" and Robie Williams.
Betty was the former administrative assistant at Waverly Building and Loan Company and a member of Waverly Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Larry Williams and Minister Frank Klobucar officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Nov. 17, 2019
