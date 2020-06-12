With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Ann Kemper Clark on June 11, 2020. Betty was our loving and devoted mother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Waverly, Ohio. Born April 3, 1933, in Waverly Ohio, daughter of Rachael Beekman Kemper and Arthur C. Kemper, Betty was 87 years young.Betty was the beloved mother of Karen Ann Clark Cashmere and mother in-law of Drew Allen Cashmere. She was the adored sister of brother, Roger Wayne Kemper, and doting grandmother of her four-legged furry doggie grandchildren, Dallas and Austin.Betty was predeceased by her devoted husband Kenneth Howard Clark, her cherished sister Naomi Hoffman, adored niece, Pamela Hoffman, and brothers David, Richard and Paul Kemper.Betty lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved playing cards, especially bridge, planting her spring flowers, and traveling with her husband. She took great pride in keeping an immaculate house and taking care of others. She was known for her positive outlook on life, gratitude for any support provided by others, and infectious smile. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home at 314 East North Street, Waverly, OH 45690, on Monday, June 15, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road.