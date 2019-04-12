Resources More Obituaries for Betty Brandenburg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Brandenburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Heaven became an even more beautiful place when God called our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Betty to be with him last Thursday. God did his best work when he created this extraordinary person.

Grandma's heart is made of pure kindness and simply holding her hand and listening to her sweet encouragements made us all better people.

Grandma loves her family more than anything, and we were so blessed to have her. She had the effect of making you a better person every time you visited her. What an amazing legacyâ€¦

Despite her tireless efforts in trying to teach us to sew, can vegetables, and garden, we were never quite as good as she - of course she still told us we were perfect. The beautiful dresses, quilts and dolls she made will live on with all of us for a bit longer.

If being the best person in the world isn't enough, Grandma is also an extremely intelligent and inspiring woman. She was the sole proprietor and owner of PennyWise, a thrift and consignment shop in Naples, Texas. Grandma studied interior design and decorating in Mississippi during our Papaw's Army Air Core service there. She was proud of recently being inducted into two prestigious military service organizations, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Cameo Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Mom, Grandma, we'll see you soon in Heavenâ€¦at the Eastern Gate like you told us.

Betty, 91, was born September 17, 1927, in Fillmore, Kentucky, daughter of the late Clarence Bowman and Mollie (Herald) Bowman. She was united in marriage to William Charles Brandenburg who preceded her in death.

Surviving are three daughters, Judith Helmick and husband Dave of Texarkana, Texas, Deborah Lewis of Richardson, Texas, and Kimberly Nichols and husband Greg of Kemp, Texas, a sister, Pat Rose of Winter Haven, Florida, and a brother Vernon "Toby" Bowman and wife of Aberdeen, Ohio. Betty was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Tammy Scott, Reggie Brandenburg Jr., Rachel Ford, Regina Stanley, Bill Wolfenberger, Ryan Brandenburg, Jimmy Wyninegar, Annabel Gould-Lewis, Bubba Wyninegar, Greg Nichols, Becky Bonsall, Nickie Nichols, Alex Best, and Tommy Nichols.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Reginald Brandenburg, two daughters, Elaine Scott and Sharon Brandenburg, two brothers, Clarence Bowman Jr and Dorwin Bowman, and two sisters, Phyllis Ferguson and Christine Helton.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio, with Keith Hensley officiating. Burial will follow.

