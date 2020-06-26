Betty Darlene VanGundy, 88, of Bainbridge, passed from this life to the next on the evening of Wednesday, June 25th, at her daughter's home where she resided, surrounded by her family and caregivers.Betty was born on April 21st, 1932, to Talmadge and Mabel (Dowler) Lambert. On December 16th, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ancell VanGundy, who preceded her in death.She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Satterfield and Tammy Henry, and one son, Rick (Brenda) VanGundy, all of Bainbridge. She is also survived by two grandsons, Jeremy (Jennifer) Satterfield, Piketon, and Ryan (Chelsea) Satterfield, Bainbridge, along with nine great-grandchildren, Grant, Luke, Zayne, Cade, Hudson, Archer, Reid, Kenna and Shepherd Satterfield.In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Lambert, a sister, Janet Mustard, and two sons-in-law, Stephen Satterfield, and Thomas Henry.Throughout her life, Betty enjoyed crocheting. She also enjoyed, alongside her husband, both raising gardens and making crafts. Over the past several years, Betty had a close companion in her loyal dog, Tutu, who brought her much joy. In her later years, Betty enjoyed sitting on the porch, and viewing the trees, grass, and studying the clouds. She also dearly loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed when they would visit her.The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the many helpers and caregivers who assisted with Betty (and Tutu!) over the past few years, especially the following who were with her toward the end of her life: Aleta Arrowood, Emmarie Arrowood, Cheryl Bonham, Pam Rainer, Shelly Ross, and long-time friend and caregiver, Cathy Houser. Also, the family wanted to thank Betty's niece, Valerie Mann, who never failed to visit her weekly.The family would additionally like to thank the National Church Residence hospice team, especially Regina Legg, Lindy Collins, and David Cox, for their care and support.There will be a graveside ceremony at Gardner Cemetery, on Monday, June 29th, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Cox officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Church Residence Hospice Care group: NCR, 681 E. Third Street, Waverly, OH 45690