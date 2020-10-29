1/1
Betty Lou Hall
1932 - 2020
Betty Lou Hall, 87, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Traditions of Chillicothe. She was born on November 29, 1932, in Waverly, Ohio, to the late Eli Russell and Georgiana Manbevers Russell. On May 21, 1962, she was united in marriage to Clyde Hall, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 9, 2016. Betty is survived by a son; Clyde "Sonny" Hall, Jr., of Chillicothe; three daughters, Barbara Ison of Chillicothe, Billie Blazer of Kentucky and Willa Kirsch of Lucasville, Ohio; along with a host of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sons; Virgil Layne, Steven Scotty Hall, Joey Hall and Jason Hall; and two brothers, Eli Russell, Jr., and Alva Russell.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8, 2020.
