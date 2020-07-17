Betty Lou Williams, 83, of Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.She was born March 7, 1937, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Townsel Jenkins and Ethel Ovie (Howard) Jenkins. On March 28, 1952, Betty was united in marriage to Marvin Williams, who preceded her in death April 6, 2020. They met when she was 15 years old, at a church bake sale; he thought she was cute and bought the pie she had baked. In April, after 68 years of marriage, he left her; today they were reunited forever.Betty is survived by a daughter, Carol Jean (Rick) Cooper, son, Robert (Cris) Williams and son, Johnny (Judy) Williams, seven grandchildren, Tracie (Dan) Hooks, Rebekah (Brady) Grefe, Tara Tackett, Michael Corbett, Travis Williams, Jeremy Yeauger, and Leslie (Matt) Cook, and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Billy Ray (Dawn) Jenkins, and four sisters, Opal (Ruben) Howard, Risby (James) Hoover, Mary Jenkins and Shirley (Danny) Isaac.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Willie Gene Jenkins, Harold C. Jenkins, Townsel Edward Jenkins and Mitchell C. Jenkins, and sister, Phyllis May Jenkins.Betty was a member of Morgan's Fork United Baptist Church, a retired machine operator at Thompson Industries.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Elders Arvil Murray Jr. and John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.The family will receive friends Sunday, July 19, 2020, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Boyer Funeral Home.The family requests everyone wear masks.