Betty Louella Scott, 88, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Williams Wilson House in Waverly. She was born on September 9, 1931, in Idaho, Ohio, to the late George Sharp and Hazel Newland Sharp. On December 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Earl Vincent Scott who preceded her in death on September 8, 2016. Surviving are sisters, Shelby Wiseman of Waverly and Cecelia Slone and husband Stephen of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother-in-law, Rodney Leeth of Waverly; nieces, Cheryl Grass of Lima, Ohio, Melanie Neal of Waverly and Lisa Martin of Blacklick, Ohio, and nephews, Danny Wiseman of Waverly and Mike Slone of Urbana, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Marilyn Sharp and Patsy Lorea Leeth, and a niece, Kaye Bowling.Betty was a former bookkeeper for Waverly Feed and Grain.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.