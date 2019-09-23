|
Betty Ruth McBee, 71, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born on December 11, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Mildred Elliott Copas. On December 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Richard McBee who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Richard Dwayne (Machele) McBee of Chillicothe, and Darrick Scott McBee of Waverly; a daughter, Ronda Kay (Doug) Beavers of Waverly; and grandchildren, Amber Hinshaw, Cathy McBee, Kimberly Cox, Dylan Jenkins, Kayla Hilton, Jackie Jenkins, Mason McBee and Jordan Tackett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Trent and a grandson, Jacob Bentley.
Betty was a homemaker, and she was previously employed at Mills Pride.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Gardner Cemetery in Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 25, 2019