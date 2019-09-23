Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McBee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ruth McBee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ruth McBee Obituary
Betty Ruth McBee, 71, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born on December 11, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Mildred Elliott Copas. On December 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Richard McBee who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Richard Dwayne (Machele) McBee of Chillicothe, and Darrick Scott McBee of Waverly; a daughter, Ronda Kay (Doug) Beavers of Waverly; and grandchildren, Amber Hinshaw, Cathy McBee, Kimberly Cox, Dylan Jenkins, Kayla Hilton, Jackie Jenkins, Mason McBee and Jordan Tackett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Trent and a grandson, Jacob Bentley.
Betty was a homemaker, and she was previously employed at Mills Pride.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Gardner Cemetery in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now