Beverly Louella Duke Ratliff, 78, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, left this world for her heavenly home on June 30, 2019, at 11:19 a.m. at her home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Beverly was born on April 12, 1941, to Gilla Floyd and Ocie Esther (Smith) Duke of Smith Hill. She was united in marriage to C. Michael Ratliff on November 22, 1961, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Rhonda (J C) Johnson of Piketon, Michael (Lori) Ratliff of Waverly, Marsha (Jeff) Pipes of Powell, Tennessee, and Monica (Johnny) Mathews of Piketon, grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Mandy (Scott) Uhl of Otway, Amber (James) Golden of Clinton, Tennessee, Matthew (Laranda) Johnson of Sanford, Florida, Paul Brown of New Boston, Whitley (Ryan) Lawhorn of Massillon, Ohio, Luke (Amber) Mathews of Piketon, Kali (Nick) Bailey of Waverly, and Gabe Strausbaugh of Waverly, and, Meagan (Marshall) Brakebill of Knoxville, Tennessee, great-grandchildren, Aden Golden, Camden Uhl, Brantson Johnson, Emryn Brown, Peyton and Lane Lawhorn, Bella Bailey, and Georgia, EllaKate, and Adele Brakebill and Wyatt Mathews who will arrive in October.

Beverly was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers, Clyde, Hiram, and Russell Duke, sisters, Helen Williams, Genevie Perdue-Vandyke, and one granddaughter.

Beverly attended Cottie's Corner Church and was a homemaker and sub cook at Scioto Valley Schools. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, with Rev. Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to National Church Residences Hospice at 681 East Third St. Waverly, Ohio 45690.

