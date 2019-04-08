Home

Bobby Joe Stephens Obituary
Bobby Joe Stephens, 66, of Virginia Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 2:35 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Bobby was born October 29, 1952, in West Liberty, Kentucky, son of the late William Edison Stephens and Daisy F. (Ison) Stephens.
Surviving are life-long companion, Christina Rider, daughter, Kayla Rider, son, Larry (Shania) Rider, granddaughter, Amelia Graham, five brothers, John (Rita) Stephens, David (Patricia) Stephens, Garry (Eva) Stephens, James Stephens, and Burland "Jerry" (Lisa) Stephens, and two sisters, Shirley Bryan and Teresa (Ronald Ison) Montgomery.
Bobby was retired from Mead Corp of Chillicothe after 27 years.
His parents, four brothers, Billy, Danny, Ronald, and Dennis Stephens, and sister, Betty Stephens, preceded Bobby in death.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Stephens Memory Garden, Waverly, Ohio.
Friends may call at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 10, 2019
