Brenda Lee Payne, 58, of Piketon, Ohio, passed peacefully from this life and entered into the next with her family by her side at 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, after an extensive battle with COPD.Brenda was born August 22, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Billy Ray Rider and Dorothy Elannor (Amlin) Rider.Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Blankenship, son, Jonathan Payne, four grandchildren, Austin White, Shania (Henry) Blevins, Brianna Blankenship and Nataleigh Blankenship, great-grandson, Henry Blevins, two brothers, Billy Ray Rider II and Brian Rider, and special friend and caregiver, Rosalino. Also surviving are numerous special nieces and nephews.Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kenneth Rider, sister, Deborah Gardner, and former husband and dear friend, Larry Edward Payne.She was a 1981 Graduate of Piketon High School and retired from the Pike County Health Department to be a homemaker. Brenda never knew of a stranger and all that met her loved her. She loved to attend church where she was a former member of Pathway to Christ in Sinking Springs and currently attended Yankee Hill Community Church.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Boyer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.