Bruce Patrick Holland, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Metairie, LA, after an extended illness. Bruce was born on November 4, 1954, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Holland, and an older sister, Deborah Ann. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa (Mayeux) Holland, his loving son Patrick, mother Patricia Ann Holland and brothers: Mark (Elaine) of St. Louis, Missouri; Rick (Lynn) of Waverly, Ohio; Joe (Teresa) of Athens, Ohio; and Tom (Sheree) of Mandeville, Louisiana.

Bruce graduated from Waverly High School in 1973 and worked as a Cold War Patriot at the Piketon Atomic Plant for several years in the 1970s. He then changed careers and worked as a deck hand on the Delta Queen steamboat in the 1980s before relocating to its home port of New Orleans where he met and married Lisa on April 6, 1991.

Bruce then spent the remaining years of his working life in various roles in the restaurant industry in New Orleans, most notably as the food and beverage manager of the world-famous Gumbo Shop in the French Quarter. He was an accomplished chef and liked nothing better than to cook up some novel Creole or Cajun creation for loved ones and friends.

There will be a wake for Bruce at the Waverly American Legion (Post 142) from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Old friends and acquaintances are invited to join the Hollands for a life celebration and remembrance of Bruce. Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 16, 2019