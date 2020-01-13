|
Bruce Wayne Bowman, 49, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, to Jerry Lee Bowman of Piketon and the late Margaret Mitchell Bowman. Also surviving are siblings, Jerry Bowman Jr. of Waverly, Marie Akers of Ironton, Robert Bowman and wife Chellie of Piketon, Joe Sheets of Groveland, Florida, Jeff Sheets and wife Michelle of Waverly, Diane Wilson of Augusta, Georgia, Linda Courts of LaBoca, Louisiana, and Anita Colvin and husband Bill of Asheville, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Edith Marie Bowman, and his grandparents, Alva and Margaret Bowman and Alma Cochran.
Bruce was a 1989 graduate of Piketon High School.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 15, 2020