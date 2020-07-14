Carl David Irvine, Sr., 80, of Piketon, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.He was born March 13, 1940, in Beaver, Ohio, to the late David Arnold Irvine and Ina (Smith) Irvine. On December 12, 1959, he was united in marriage to Betsy Troyce (Thompson) Irvine, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Carl David Irvine, Jr., grandson Daniel Irvin and several nieces and nephews.In additional to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Paquita Jo Irvine, and two sisters, Nancy Cooper and Janet Pierce.He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. After 32 years of service, Carl retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation. He served the Village of Piketon as mayor for 8 years. He also served on the Community Action Board, Adena Medical Center Board, Piketon Zoning Board, Pike County Zoning Board and Dogwood Committee for 18 years. At one time he was a part-time Piketon Police Officer and Volunteer Firefighter.Carl loved the town of Piketon and was a friend to all. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and was dedicated to serving his family and the community.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020.