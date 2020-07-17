Carl Edward Trusty, 85, of Oxford, Ohio, died peacefully at home on July 15, 2020. He was born February 19, 1935, in Wakefield, Ohio, to parents Roy Trusty and Alice Greene Trusty.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Juanita, Berlee, Bill, Rosemary, and Darlene. A veteran, Carl served in the U.S. Army in Knoxville, Ft. Benning, and Aschaffenburg, Germany. Recognized for his athletic prowess, he served on the 7th Infantry baseball team and was one of two selected to play throughout Germany on the division all-star team. Whether playing, watching, coaching, refereeing, umpiring or just listening to sports radio, Carl was most at home in the world of sports. He shared this love with close life-long friends.
Carl graduated from Scioto Township school, earned a B.S. in Education at Ohio University, and an M.S. in Education at Miami University of Ohio. He worked as Captain, physical education teacher and coach at Miami Military Academy in Miami, Florida. He later taught and coached at Eber School in Fayette County, Ohio; then taught and became assistant principal at Fairfield North Elementary in Butler County; followed by being principal of Morgan Elementary in Butler County; then Camden Elementary, in Preble County. His love of education and children was central to his personality. He is fondly remembered by students, teachers, parents, athletes and colleagues he touched throughout his years in education. Carl was loving, jovial, fair and kind. With his delightful sense of humor, and unassuming intelligence, he could thoughtfully and compassionately debate many sides of an issue and knew not to take himself too seriously. He did not meet a stranger. He valued simplicity and frugality and taught his family to love unconditionally, a gift that will be his legacy.
He is survived by his significant other, Lucy Herndon, his two daughters and their mother: Teresa Abrams (David) of Oxford, OH, Carla Trusty-Smith (Brian) and Kay Kennard Walla of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren: Kristi and Greg Abrams (Jeannette), Lauren, Isaac, Luke Smith; three great-grandchildren: Connor Rutledge, Logan and Sofia Abrams, a host of other beloved nieces, nephews, friends and his dog Buddy.
In light of COVID-19, a simple family graveside service will take place near his childhood home at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, OH, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life event is anticipated for a safer time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Scioto Twp. Alumni Association c/o Carol Downard Hatfield, 6645 Shoker Rd., Franklin, OH 45005; McGuffey Montessori School, 5128 Westgate Dr., Oxford OH 45056 http://mcguffeymontessori.com
or The Villages foster care agency 3833 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 www.villageskids.org
