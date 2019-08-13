|
Carl Gene "Tod" Beekman, 95, of Piketon, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born November 11, 1923 in Idaho, Ohio to the late Vora Leslie Beekman and Melva Penn Beekman. On April 19, 1947 he was united in marriage to Bertie Lou Claytor Beekman who preceded him in death on July 30, 2013.
He is survived by three children: Mick (Donna) Beekman of Beaver, Ohio, Vicki (Arlie) Adams of Waverly, and Lisa (Mike) Davis of Waverly; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Chandler, David (Charity) Beekman, Michael (Brandi) Davis, Tyler (Jill) Davis, Elizabeth (Josh) Lamerson, and Sean Adams; sixteen great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Beekman and a sister, Juanita Hopkins.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tod was preceded in death by a son, Todd Allan Beekman; a brother, Wilbur Beekman; and three sisters, Bernice Kuhn, Virginia Scowden, and Maxine Nunn.
Tod proudly served our country during WWII in the United States Navy and was a member of American Legion Post #142. He and Bertie were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon and Tod was proudly awarded the 2016 Piketon Citizen of the Year during the Pike County Dogwood Festival.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at Adena Pike Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Tod in his time spent there.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Ronnie Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, August 14th at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 14, 2019