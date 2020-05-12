Carl Osborne, 60, of Salt Creek Road, Lucasville, Ohio, passed 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a brief illness.Carl was born March 31, 1960, in Oak Hill, Ohio, the son of the late Vurnis "Junior" Osborne and Judith (Gillum) Osborne.Surviving are three sisters, Rebecca (Anthony) Jones of Lucasville, Ohio, Jenneane (Tom) Lowe of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Earlene Lute of Campton, Kentucky, two nieces Dana (Bobby) Copper and Emily Lute, and one nephew, Jace Lute.He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Corbit Osborne.Carl was affectionately known as "The Wizard" by his friends. He enjoyed playing pool, throwing darts, singing, and golfing.Carl was a self-employed carpenter and taught carpentry to his family and friends. He had an amazing sense of humor and a kind heart. He was a great storyteller and will be greatly missed.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.