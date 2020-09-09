1/1
Carl Paul Farmer
Carl Paul Farmer, 73, of Church Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.
Carl was born March 2, 1947, in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Carl Alexander Farmer and Mattie Lou (Hamilton) Farmer. On August 9, 1969, he was united in marriage to Cora Rena (Jenkins) Farmer, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Timothy Paul (Patricia) Farmer, three daughters, Cindy Lou Kelly, Paula Rena (Jason) Nichols, April Ann (Scott) Hill, ten grandchildren, Paige (Mat) Khan, Brittany Nichols, Mattie Hill, Wyatt Hill, Bailey (Austin) Skaggs, Brianna Farmer, Hannah Farmer, Alex Kelley and Codey Kelley, and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Hall, Gabby Khan and Raiden Skaggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Carl retired from maintenance for Scioto Valley Schools after 21 years.
The family would like to thank Hospice of National Church Residences, the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly and Leading Respiratory Services of Waverly.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home, Piketon, Ohio, with Chaplain Kevin Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Sep. 9 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
