Carl V. Slone
1932 - 2020
Carl V. Slone, 88, of Wavery, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home. He was born May 11, 1932, in Beaver, Ohio, a son of the late Hasel and Goldie (Murray) Slone. He was united in marriage February 5, 1956, to his loving wife, Joyce Ann (Evans Slone), who preceded him in death. Carl is survived by eight children, Greg Slone (Emma) of Waverly, Ohio, Ralph Slone (Jeannie) of Batavia, Ohio, Glen Slone of Waverly, Ohio, Eric Slone (Diana) of Carmel, Indiana, Cynthia Slone of Heath, Ohio, Wayne Slone (Rita) of Powell, Ohio, Jennifer Slone of Waverly, Ohio, and Nicholas Slone (Jenn) of Waverly, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brothers Harold Slone (Rosie) and Stephen Slone (Cecelia); and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, Carl is preceded in death by his sister Eula (Slone) Hastings (George), Marvin Slone (Ann), Hasel James Slone (Charlene), Robert Slone (Wilma surviving), and Stanley Slone (Diane surviving).
Carl was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a devoted husband and father and a lifelong crop and dairy farmer. Carl was a very active member in the Beaver Faith United Methodist Church in Beaver, Ohio. He loved singing hymns with his wife, teaching people about the Bible, and sharing his testimony that God lives within everyone.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 Sunday, May 17, at the Beaver Union Cemetery with Rev. Herman Stewart officiating. There will be a brief viewing at the conclusion of services with burial to follow. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family wishes to thank trusted caregivers Tena Proehl and Reeva Harper, as well as the entire Hospice staff at National Church Residences for their loving care.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 14 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Beaver Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
